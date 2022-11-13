The European Parliament PRESS CONFERENCE Christine Anderson MEP After Pfizer's "Vaccine" Scam.



More truths come out in the open as Christine Anderson tells it as it is. Pfizer documents released 75 years earlier than was intended have MAJOR IMPLICATIONS, The Jab Passport Is NOT LEGAL. The experimental 'vaccine' was recommended to be taken by pregnant women. It is also pointed out that they didn't stop there they have carried on with the influenza jab and the gaslighting.





A Covid Hearing in the European Parliament One of the Pfizer Directors Admits That 'Moving At The Speed Of Science' When Introduced The 'Covid Jab' had NEVER BEEN TESTED For Stopping The Transmission Of The Virus. (virus as alleged).

As a consequence it is asserted there is now, NO Legal Basis For The Jab Passport.







European Parliament, Pfizer Cat Out Of The Bag, Vaccine Was Not Tested.

