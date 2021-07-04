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Celebrating July 4th Grateful to God for America's Independence!
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69 views • July 04, 2021
Grateful to celebrate with beloved family, friends, fellow-veterans, and neighbors in our beautiful VA community while reflecting back on our last year celebrating, together with our late furbaby Marley-Girl... truly #LoveOn4Legs for 15 years. We pray, God, bless our American freedom-fighters, past and present, for their fight to win/protect/defend America's Independence that so tremendously blesses us ALL, in Christ Jesus' Name, Amen (so be it). Have a safe, vigilant, Christ-honoring day!
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