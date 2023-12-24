BREAKING: AIRBORNE MRNA VACCINES EXPOSED! - Yale Wants People Secretly Vaxxed! - Air, Food & Water

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent study out of Yale University where so-called "experts" have reported on their ability to "vaccinate" the public with mRNA by using airborne polymer nanoparticles. This has been used in the past intranasally as well as in food in order to vaccinate animals. Now it's at risk of being released on the public without their knowledge, if it hasn't already. The reason behind this insane invention is to get vaccines to remote places as well as to people "afraid of needles." The reality is, this is a way to force vaccinate people who are resistant to the tyranny of the medical order and do not wish to be an experiment for a bunch of psychopathic eugenicists. In this video, we break down how the vaccines have found their way into food, water, air and yes, even via technologies like "ultrasound."





We must prepare and we must resist now.





