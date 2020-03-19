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America's Truckers -- Unsung Heroes Of The Coronavirus Pandemic
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16 views • March 19, 2020
By Jennifer Smith
Updated March 18, 2020
"Truckers are trying to navigate growing challenges on highways and at loading docks as they seek to keep supply chains running to meet surging coronavirus-driven demand for consumer staples and medical equipment."
Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/truckers-facing-coronavirus-hurdles-in-keeping-supply-chains-moving-11584564327
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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Updated March 18, 2020
"Truckers are trying to navigate growing challenges on highways and at loading docks as they seek to keep supply chains running to meet surging coronavirus-driven demand for consumer staples and medical equipment."
Source: https://www.wsj.com/articles/truckers-facing-coronavirus-hurdles-in-keeping-supply-chains-moving-11584564327
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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