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Entering into the Glory
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60 views • June 02, 2021
The Grace Corps spent time in thanksgiving, praise, and proclamation of the nature of Holy Spirit, Father God, and Yeshua Hamashiach. From this place of resting in the amazing presence of the Lord, we went to the Court of Supplication for the Body of Christ. Powerful time!
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