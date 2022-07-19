Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, July 19, 2022 - Eng, Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have neutralized temporary deployement point of the Right Sector Nazi militia in Kamyshevakha, Zaporozhye Region. Up to 200 militants have been killed.





💥High-precision weapons have hit positions of battalion of 81st Airmobile Brigade of AFU near Dolina, Donetsk People's Republic. More than 60 personnel have been destroyed, as well as 7 armoured vehicles and 1 ammunition depot.





💥In addition, high-precision weapons strike have destroyed ammunition depots for weapons supplied by the US and European countries near Belen'koye, Odessa Region.





▫️To replenish the significant losses in personnel and equipment incurred by 66th and 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry and 10th Mountain Assault Brigades of AFU operating in the Soledar direction, the forced mobilization of residents of Artemovsk, Chasov Yar, Soledar, Dzerzhinsk and other nearby settlements is under way. Vehicles are seized from local residents to equip the formations.





💥4 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, 13 artillery platoons of D-20 howitzers and 10 artillery platoons of D-30 guns have been neutralized in Seversk, Serebryanka, Dronovka, Opytnoye, Krasnoye, Zvanovka, Ivano-Dar'evka, Paraskovievka and Ivangrad, Donetsk People's Republic.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 7 command posts, including 81st Aero-mobile Brigade near Kramatorsk, Donetsk People's Republic, 60th Infantry Brigade near Kirovo, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Vozdvizhevka, Zaporozhye Region, 5 ammunition depots in Vasyukovka, Velyka Novoselka, Donetsk People's Republic, Novoaleksandrovka, Zaporozhye region, Pokrovskoye, Dnepropetrovsk Region, 2 fuel depots near Soledar and Novgorodskoye, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 197 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Mi-24 helicopter of Ukrainian air force near Pokrovskoye, Donetsk People's Republic, and 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Peschanoye, Petropavlovka, Topolskoye and Izyum, Kharkov Region.





▫️In addition, 4 Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 5 rockets of Uragan multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Skadovsk and Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson Region and Chervonyi Oskol and Topolskoye, Kharkov Region.





📊In total, 257 Ukrainian airplanes and 143 helicopters, 1,568 unmanned aerial vehicles, 356 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,106 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 759 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,160 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,392 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.