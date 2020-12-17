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Governed Or Ruled? Rules For Thee But Not For Me!
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48 views • December 17, 2020
Leftist tyrants don’t seem to practice what they preach.
Mortem Tyrannus
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Mortem Tyrannus
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https://bittubers.com/profile/AmericanRight
Subscribe to my channels on
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UCVQifUzFXUQgxgJ_bLMmyzw
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