CW2, Antisemitism, and Charlie Kirk

I've writing about Civil War for over two and a half years. Nothing that I see indicates a lessening of domestic tensions. The assassination of Charlie Kirk is simple the logical progression of the current Civil War.
Multi-Cultural Empires simply do not avail themselves to domestic tranquility. Forcing fundamentally disparate cultures together is a recipe for disaster (like Civil War) , and this is what the Jews have done.
It is important to build an strong White and Christian identity within Whites and Christians -- our survival requires it.
Fritz Berggren
Colorado
www.bloodandfaith.com