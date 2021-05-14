PEGGY HALL SPEAKS TO OVER A THOUSAND OUTSIDE OC BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

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TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall
4877 subscribers
May 11, 2021
Over 1,000 patriots packed the courtyard at the Orange County, CA Hall of Administration in Santa Ana. Addressing the large and enthusiastic gathering, Leigh Dundas, Alan Hostetter and I encouraged those present that their actions were not in vain and that coming together is the antidote for the evil designs of division, deception and despair.
We are encouraging ALL the local patriot resources and groups to be listed FreedomForCalifornia.org.
MEMORIZE THIS! CA Code 24171 - The right of individuals to determine what is done to their own bodies.
I don't wear a mask TO PROTECT YOUR FREEDOM!
Video courtesy of Truth Justice Gazette