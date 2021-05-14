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PEGGY HALL SPEAKS TO OVER A THOUSAND OUTSIDE OC BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
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61 views • May 14, 2021
TheHealthyAmerican

TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall

4877 subscribers


May 11, 2021

Over 1,000 patriots packed the courtyard at the Orange County, CA Hall of Administration in Santa Ana. Addressing the large and enthusiastic gathering, Leigh Dundas, Alan Hostetter and I encouraged those present that their actions were not in vain and that coming together is the antidote for the evil designs of division, deception and despair.

We are encouraging ALL the local patriot resources and groups to be listed FreedomForCalifornia.org.

MEMORIZE THIS! CA Code 24171 - The right of individuals to determine what is done to their own bodies.

I don't wear a mask TO PROTECT YOUR FREEDOM!

Video courtesy of Truth Justice Gazette
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freedommaskbusinessespeggy hallthehealthyamericanvaccine passport
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy