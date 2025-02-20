Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 20, 2025 – USA military to wage WAR on drug cartels (while fussy libtards attempt 1789 French revolution)

- Welcome and Introduction to the Show (0:00)

- Discussion on Gold and Global Financial Markets (2:52)

- US Military Shift and Mexican Cartels (6:52)

- Potential US Military Action in Mexico (22:54)

- Concerns About a US-Mexico War (30:56)

- Radical Left and 1789 French Revolution (37:43)

- Support for Law Enforcement and Local Government (45:59)

- Book Video on ESP and Psychokinesis (53:48)

- Book Video on Elite Conspiracy (1:05:13)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (1:14:39)

- Health Ranger Store Product Promotion (1:23:37)

- Introduction of Crypto Rich and Decentralization Discussion (1:27:01)

- Crypto Rich's Background and Advocacy (1:29:32)

- Trump Administration's Actions and Global Implications (1:36:20)

- Lawful Tax Protest and Probity Code (1:39:34)

- Decentralization Strategies and Future Outlook (2:14:05)

- Closing Remarks and Call to Action (2:21:51)

- IRS Recognized Structure and Tax Exempt ID (2:24:37)

- UNA Operation and Comparison to Trusts (2:39:25)

- Product Updates and Sponsor Information (2:40:29)

- Hurricane Impact and Nature's Resilience (2:41:54)

- Closing Remarks and Future Plans (2:44:36)





