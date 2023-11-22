Create New Account
Israel's Reconquista and the Evangelical Zionist's Proxy Crusade
False doctrine abounds in Mystery Babylon's churches, as they incur guilt supporting war crimes by Political Israel.  Why was the early Church not characterized by Zionism?  Why is much of the modern American Church characterized by Zionism?  Scofield, Darby, and decades of false eschatological teaching have left their mark.

Origins of the modern concentration camp:  https://www.sahistory.org.za/article/women-and-children-white-concentration-camps-during-anglo-boer-war-1900-1902

https://allthatsinteresting.com/boer-war

The Second Crusade and some wacky theology:  https://themedievalworld.blogspot.com/2010/05/goose-who-led-crusade-well-sort-of.html



Keywords
israelgazaworld warreconquista

