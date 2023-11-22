Israel's Reconquista and the Evangelical Zionist's Proxy Crusade

False doctrine abounds in Mystery Babylon's churches, as they incur guilt supporting war crimes by Political Israel. Why was the early Church not characterized by Zionism? Why is much of the modern American Church characterized by Zionism? Scofield, Darby, and decades of false eschatological teaching have left their mark.
Origins of the modern concentration camp: https://www.sahistory.org.za/article/women-and-children-white-concentration-camps-during-anglo-boer-war-1900-1902
https://allthatsinteresting.com/boer-war
The Second Crusade and some wacky theology: https://themedievalworld.blogspot.com/2010/05/goose-who-led-crusade-well-sort-of.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.