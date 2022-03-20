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Bio-Weapons Labs Across the World, Funded By America
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20 views • March 20, 2022
This one is in Tbilisi, and shows the labs in Ukraine, as well as at least 24 more labs worldwide. This is an official documentary that shows how much lying is going on in our Democrats and Main Stream Media; in their denials of these labs existence. The Democrats, working with the Nazis they brought over to America in their Project Paperclip, have continued to break treaty laws, war crimes laws, and Nuremberg code laws. They have no regard for the law, and MUST BE TAKEN DOWN AND EXECUTED FOR THEIR CRIMES, while there are still enough of us to take them down. They are actively killing us with their bio-weapons right now; in the jabs, our water, and our air, and they have sped up their agenda to kill us exponentially!
WE MUST ACT NOW, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!
WE MUST ACT NOW, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!
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