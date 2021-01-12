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Organic Garage Gets Served Court Papers and Lawsuit by Kevin J Johnston - COVID-19 Hoax
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31 views • January 12, 2021
Organic Garage is a far-left hyper-expensive grocery store chain who specialize in bigotry and discrimination.
I served them the lawsuit I promised and they were ready for me! They must have trained their entire team on how to handle me when I got there, but I handled them even better!
If you love bigotry and headaches, then ORGANIC GARAGE is the place for you!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
I served them the lawsuit I promised and they were ready for me! They must have trained their entire team on how to handle me when I got there, but I handled them even better!
If you love bigotry and headaches, then ORGANIC GARAGE is the place for you!
www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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