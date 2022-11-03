Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
11/03/2022 -- Dutchsinse Channel passes 1 BILLION MINUTES WATCHED! Kansas earthquake + M5.2 in EU!
184 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 19 days ago |

Just pulled some of my channel statistics... wow! Including my deleted videos, going back to the start of my channel.


Total channel views: 132,700,000

Total hours watched: 17,500,000 (1998 years worth of watching combined on all my videos!!!)

Total minutes watched: 1,050,000,000 (1 billion 50 million!)

Total subscribers: 560,003 (as of today)


MUCH LOVE to all my viewers worldwide who made this happen!


My mind is blown that just about 2000 YEARS worth of watching has been done on my videos by people from around the world! That's wild! 1 billion minutes watched! EPIC!


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket