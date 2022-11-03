11/03/2022 -- Dutchsinse Channel passes 1 BILLION MINUTES WATCHED! Kansas earthquake + M5.2 in EU!

Just pulled some of my channel statistics... wow! Including my deleted videos, going back to the start of my channel.





Total channel views: 132,700,000

Total hours watched: 17,500,000 (1998 years worth of watching combined on all my videos!!!)

Total minutes watched: 1,050,000,000 (1 billion 50 million!)

Total subscribers: 560,003 (as of today)





MUCH LOVE to all my viewers worldwide who made this happen!





My mind is blown that just about 2000 YEARS worth of watching has been done on my videos by people from around the world! That's wild! 1 billion minutes watched! EPIC!





