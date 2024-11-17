Russian soldier leading two civilians from Ternы - a UKR machine gunner opened fire on all three of them

Another attempt by the Khokhol to stir up an international scandal has backfired on him. On November 14, all Ukrainian information resources were flooded with the news about the alleged killing of a peaceful woman by Russian troops in the settlement of Ternы, DPR. Two screenshots from a drone video were provided as evidence, but the Khokhol shamefully decided not to show the actual video. And today it became clear why.

Guardsmen of the 144th motorized rifle division, while liberating the village, are evacuating the population, which the AFU have been using as human shields for about two years. A couple of days ago, our soldier was leading out two more people from the settlement. At that moment, a Ukrainian machine gunner opened fire on all three of them from a hiding place. As a result, our soldier and the two civilians were killed.

The video clearly shows the bodies of the Russian military and the locals he was accompanying, trying to save them, as well as the moment when another of our soldiers, who came out to the sound of gunfire, also comes under ambush fire and is killed.

I will remind you once again that the Khokhol lies every time he opens his mouth. I hope this video will be considered by the relevant authorities and international organizations, which will take the necessary measures. Unfortunately, we cannot bring the lives of the people back, but the Kyiv regime and all those involved in carrying out its criminal orders must be punished.

@Rybar