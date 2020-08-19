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Hoarding Gold, Food and Friendship - Chris Martenson on Freedomain Radio
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26 views • August 19, 2020
Chris Martenson (www.ChrisMartenson.com) talks with Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio about the impending wrenching economic changes, how to navigate and survive them, and how peak oil, the demographics of aging, the collapse of the Euro and the mismanagement of the Federal Reserve is driving US policy with Iran, China and India.
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