Viktor Orbán: We will not risk the safety of Hungary and the Hungarian people!

Viktor Orbán: Brussels chose to support #migration, and now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, they want us to shoulder the burden. This is is impossible! We will not risk the safety of #Hungary and the Hungarian people!
#IllegalMigration #EUCO #Brussels
@PM_ViktorOrban
https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1718162075787178188?s=20
