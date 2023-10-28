Create New Account
Viktor Orbán: We will not risk the safety of Hungary and the Hungarian people!
Viktor Orbán: Brussels chose to support #migration, and now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, they want us to shoulder the burden. This is is impossible! We will not risk the safety of #Hungary and the Hungarian people!


#IllegalMigration #EUCO #Brussels


@PM_ViktorOrban

https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1718162075787178188?s=20

Keywords
euillegal invasionvictor orbanprotecting hungary

