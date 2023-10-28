Viktor Orbán: We will not risk the safety of Hungary and the Hungarian people!

Viktor Orbán: Brussels chose to support #migration, and now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, they want us to shoulder the burden. This is is impossible! We will not risk the safety of #Hungary and the Hungarian people!





