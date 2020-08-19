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TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, Aug. 17, C.War rumblings? Demo's decide on?
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52 views • August 19, 2020
TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, Aug. 17. C.War rumblings? Demo's Decide on?
Enhanced, educated enlightened edification of Events. Very informative.
We welcome David Kenney* to our discussion group
And, AT LEAST: watch LOCK-STEP at 60:10 for 2+ minutes of REALITY for USAll!
*David Kenney:
Member of the Bar of the United States Supreme Court, Ninth
Circuit Court of Appeals, the Central and Eastern Districts of the
State of California, and the Supreme Court of California and all
inferior courts of appeal and superior courts.
President and General Counsel, Dunsmuir Think Tank
Enhanced, educated enlightened edification of Events. Very informative.
We welcome David Kenney* to our discussion group
And, AT LEAST: watch LOCK-STEP at 60:10 for 2+ minutes of REALITY for USAll!
*David Kenney:
Member of the Bar of the United States Supreme Court, Ninth
Circuit Court of Appeals, the Central and Eastern Districts of the
State of California, and the Supreme Court of California and all
inferior courts of appeal and superior courts.
President and General Counsel, Dunsmuir Think Tank
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