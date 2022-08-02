Nibiru / The Immaru Planetary is Here! By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

5th Av 5782

August 2, 2022





Shalom everyone,





Ten years ago, in 2012 when I was domicile in west Texas I told all my friends that Nibiru

was coming and I needed to get ready to go to Israel.





It was the time that HaShem (God) told me to slowly reveal myself. So I made Rabbis For Anusim, Torah Codes House of David etc..





I am sure all my friends thought I was completely off my rocker!





Well, Nibiru and the Immaru Star System is here!





This video is called: The Nibiru Planetary is Here / the planets of HaShem and the Messiah!





Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai





Links:

Reptilian Planet @reptilianplanet twitter https://twitter.com/reptilianplanet Nibiru Followers Anonymous Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT-t60sUFjQqLWqGZHFmcUw Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/318383045244907



Planeta Nibiru / Planeta Hercolubus / Planeta X @Nibiruoficial Twitter.com https://twitter.com/Nibiruoficial/status/1538191924812730370?s=20 Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

