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Nibiru / The Immaru Planetary is Here! By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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841 views • August 02, 2022

5th Av 5782

August 2, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Ten years ago, in 2012 when I was domicile in west Texas I told all my friends that Nibiru
was coming and I needed to get ready to go to Israel. 

It was the time that HaShem (God) told me to slowly reveal myself. So I made Rabbis For Anusim, Torah Codes House of David etc..

I am sure all my friends thought I was completely off my rocker!

Well, Nibiru and the Immaru Star System is here!

This video is called: The Nibiru Planetary is Here / the planets of HaShem and the Messiah!

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai


Links:

Reptilian Planet @reptilianplanet twitter https://twitter.com/reptilianplanet Nibiru Followers Anonymous Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT-t60sUFjQqLWqGZHFmcUw Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/318383045244907

Planeta Nibiru / Planeta Hercolubus / Planeta X @Nibiruoficial Twitter.com https://twitter.com/Nibiruoficial/status/1538191924812730370?s=20 Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai Parler https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

Keywords
messiahnibiruend of daysimmaru star systemimmaru planetaryatuisatum
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