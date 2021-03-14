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Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Pregnancy Delays Trial
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37 views • March 14, 2021
#ElizabethHolmes #Theranos #TrialDate
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Pregnancy Delays Trial
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial could be delayed by pregnancy
Holmes is on trial for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and patients while at the helm of blood-testing startup
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Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Pregnancy Delays Trial
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial could be delayed by pregnancy
Holmes is on trial for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and patients while at the helm of blood-testing startup
Support us on -
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-rambling-geordie
Paypal - https://paypal.me/theramblinggeordie
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/ramblinggeordie
Who is Really lying to us?
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