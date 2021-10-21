Ginger Ross Breggin: We are Being Controlled Through Psychological Operations

We are being controlled through psychological manipulations that have been perfected since the 1940s. Dr. Kurt Lewin said: "One of the main techniques for breaking morale through a “strategy of terror” consists in exactly this tactic—keep the person hazy as to where he stands and just what he may expect. If in addition frequent vacillations between severe disciplinary measures and promises of good treatment, together with the spreading of contradictory news, make the ”cognitive structure” of the situation utterly unclear, then the individual may cease to know even whether a particular plan would lead toward or away from his goal. Under these conditions, even those individuals who have definite goals and are ready to take risks will be paralyzed by severe inner conflicts in regard to what to do."



We are all confused, disoriented, and discouraged through the last two years and this is not an accident but a deliberately induced state by governments that want to keep us all off balance, compliant, and if not compliant than ineffective and disabled.



Our book is COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. This book provides a road map of what is being done to us as individuals and as societies, and direction on how to regain our freedoms and our liberties and help others also.



COVID-19 and the Global Predators can be found everywhere including Amazon.com, and book outlets everywhere. God bless you all.



Very best, Ginger Breggin