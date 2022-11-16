Create New Account
IRS WHISTLEBLOWER Exposes Great Reset! - The DANGERS Of A Cashless Society & The SOLUTIONS
World Alternative Media
Published 12 days ago

Josh Sigurdson talks with Sherry Peel Jackson, a former IRS insider who wrote the book "How To Stick It To The IRS" and someone who has faced many attacks for simply helping people keep their money and fight for freedom.

In this video, we talk about the dangers of a cashless society, how we can sidestep the Great Reset agenda with bartering and several other solutions including privacy coins.

Jackson also gives advice to Alex Jones following his massive lawsuit and the unjust verdicts given to Alex as Pfizer gets away with literal murder.

We also dig into her book and how people could indeed stick it to the IRS and resist tyranny.


alex jones politics irs taxation nwo conspiracy technocracy voluntaryism cashless carbon credits josh sigurdson supply chain great reset sherry peel jackson

