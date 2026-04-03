BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REWRITING THE RISK? INSIDE THE GOVERNMENT'S VACCINE SAFETY MESSAGING
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5806 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 3 days ago

Jefferey examines newly surfaced internal communications suggesting that messaging around potential stroke risks following COVID-19 vaccination may have been altered at the highest levels of government, including the Joe Biden White House. Drawing on reported emails from federal health agencies, the segment explores how language describing a “moderately elevated” safety signal was revised to “slightly elevated,” raising serious questions about transparency, public health communication, and risk disclosure during the vaccine rollout. 


The analysis also highlights how terminology shifts, from “potential risk” to “preliminary signal”, may have softened public perception of adverse events at a critical moment when booster doses were being distributed to tens of millions of Americans. With coordinated messaging efforts involving the CDC, FDA, and select media and expert networks, the discussion frames these developments as part of a broader strategy to manage public response rather than fully inform it. 


Beyond stroke-related concerns, the conversation expands into other reported safety signals, including myocarditis and cardiovascular stress markers observed in certain populations following vaccination. Internal deliberations and delayed public warnings are presented as evidence of systemic gaps in adverse event reporting and physician awareness, potentially impacting early detection and response to emerging risks. 


Framed within the larger debate over censorship, government accountability, and medical transparency, Jefferey raises critical questions about how public health decisions are communicated—and who ultimately controls that narrative. As scrutiny intensifies over pandemic-era policies, the discussion underscores the importance of open scientific dialogue, rigorous safety monitoring, and restoring trust in public health institutions moving forward.

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 40 Mechanisms: Exposing the COVID-19 vaccine bioweapon

The 40 Mechanisms: Exposing the COVID-19 vaccine bioweapon

Belle Carter
Idaho enacts strict transgender bathroom laws as states push back against radical gender agenda

Idaho enacts strict transgender bathroom laws as states push back against radical gender agenda

Patrick Lewis
Study Finds Peppermint Tea Improves Memory, Attention in Healthy Adults

Study Finds Peppermint Tea Improves Memory, Attention in Healthy Adults

Morgan S. Verity
Rewiring your brain for healthier cravings: The science behind changing your taste preferences

Rewiring your brain for healthier cravings: The science behind changing your taste preferences

Evangelyn Rodriguez
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: How everyday chemicals are rewiring our brains and bodies

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: How everyday chemicals are rewiring our brains and bodies

Jacob Thomas
Boost your immunity naturally: 8 Powerful foods beyond ginger

Boost your immunity naturally: 8 Powerful foods beyond ginger

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy