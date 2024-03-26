Create New Account
Satan uses religion for confusion!
PRB Ministry
Published Yesterday

2Thess lesson #64; A study into the Believers at Thessalonica shows us that many Believers fell for false teaching just as they did in Matthew 21 when the LORD rode into Jerusalem. Satan is a Master of Religion and counterfeiting. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

