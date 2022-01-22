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BBC FINALLY ADMITS: Radio Broadcaster died from the vaccine following her first COVID shot
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8577 views • January 22, 2022
Following an inquest report and conclusion, BBC admit one of their own employees died from the vaccine (AstraZeneca jab).
A British radio presenter, Lisa Shaw, died in May 2021, three weeks after taking her first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
She initially developed severe headaches, then went to the hospital for help, where she later died.
Doctors confirmed Shaw died from the shot, saying, “it was clearly established Lisa’s death was caused by vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia, blood clots and swelling to the brain.”
A British radio presenter, Lisa Shaw, died in May 2021, three weeks after taking her first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.
She initially developed severe headaches, then went to the hospital for help, where she later died.
Doctors confirmed Shaw died from the shot, saying, “it was clearly established Lisa’s death was caused by vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia, blood clots and swelling to the brain.”
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