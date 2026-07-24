7/24/26 TRUMP: DARK E_GLE/IRAN! HUNGARY: WARNING! BURNHAM UK FLIP?!

7/24/26 President Trump may deploy Dark Eagle, the US hypersonic missile, verses Pickax Mountain in Iran this weekend as 150 Army medics have been sent to Germany in anticipation of a possible land invasion. Meanwhile, Victor Orban & the Fidesz party are being persecuted in Hungary, offices raided, prosecutions pending & PM Magyar's Brussels-controlled administration have quickly amended the constitution to purge the Constitutional Court judges and force President Sulyok to resign. The exact globalist fascist takeover planned for America is playing out right now in Europe & should be a wake up call to Take Action Now!! We Are Free!!





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US hypersonic missile, Dark Eagle, deployed from Guam in June:

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