VW Toys and Accessories Stolen
wolfburg
wolfburg
13 views • 21 hours ago
Acoustic guitar and gentle fiddle open, interwoven with soft nature sounds for a peaceful intro, Harmonicas and soulful saxophone add warmth as a laid-back hip-hop beat drops, featuring syncopated percussion, Banjo licks and upright bass drive an upbeat, relaxed groove, fusing textures seamlessly


[Speech] Hey Tom, this is Hugh Smith, I'm Jeff's cousin. Um, I came across a bunch of Volkswagen stuff and sent you some pictures of it. Um, I think I might be able to help you with the people that have either taken it or know how to get a hold of the people with what stuff is there that's left. So I, I that's all I know is I is where the stuff is right now. I don't I I didn't know anything was wrong with it or anything but Jeff told me he's kind of he's really upset. It's okay. So I just I'm calling you to let you know. Call me as soon as possible, please. I I had no idea that it was stolen or what, but I will do the best I can to get your stuff back. It's yours. Okay? Thank you. I didn't know anything was stolen. Um, I'm Jeff's cousin. I sent him some pictures of stuff that was offered for me to buy it. I don't know.

