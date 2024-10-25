BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Torah: Natural Law of God Pt. 4a
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 6 months ago

This is the fourth installment of "Torah Natural Law of God." This is part A of perhaps four episodes, hopefully. This deals with the subject of "Project Looking Glass," a subject that deals with a top secret technology that is alleged to be able to see the future. This technology was brought to attention by the 4Chan website, where anonymous users were able to chat online with anonymity. This is where the anonymous user Q began to post. Two of these posts mention this looking glass, as well as many other posts that seem to speak of seeing the future. So is this true? Tune into the next few episodes to find out and make your own decision. 



Keywords
secret programsproject looking glassq clearancetime veiwing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy