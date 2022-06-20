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0619-2022-LYNN AND STEPH DISCUSS 'AFTER THE FLOOD' IN HOMETOWN, RED LODGE, MONTANA
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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65 views • June 20, 2022

Lynn and Steph share post-flood pictures and tell what happened with the flood that took out major parts of the street in front of Lynn’s house and the street half a block east of the house.  Lynn also shares what happened with flooding in the business next door and the neighbors behind her.  As many preppers will say, Don’t be scared, be prespared!

The link below shows many scenes from Red Lodge.  Look for one with a green ‘gingerbread’ house with white trim and a white picket fence on the corner; it’s a block away from Lynn .


 This was Lynn's first video about the flood:https://www.brighteon.com/34c54079-5db9-404c-a9bd-c897fb4314cc


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10917729/Montana-Gov-declares-statewide-emergency-unprecedented-Yellowstone-floods-leave-dozens-trapped.html

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some great savings for the month of June, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com   
Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. 

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


Keywords
floodingno waterbe preparedplasma energyno electricityprotective domedo not be scared
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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