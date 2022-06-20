0619-2022-LYNN AND STEPH DISCUSS 'AFTER THE FLOOD' IN HOMETOWN, RED LODGE, MONTANA

Lynn and Steph share post-flood pictures and tell what happened with the flood that took out major parts of the street in front of Lynn’s house and the street half a block east of the house. Lynn also shares what happened with flooding in the business next door and the neighbors behind her. As many preppers will say, Don’t be scared, be prespared!

The link below shows many scenes from Red Lodge. Look for one with a green ‘gingerbread’ house with white trim and a white picket fence on the corner; it’s a block away from Lynn .



This was Lynn's first video about the flood:https://www.brighteon.com/34c54079-5db9-404c-a9bd-c897fb4314cc





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10917729/Montana-Gov-declares-statewide-emergency-unprecedented-Yellowstone-floods-leave-dozens-trapped.html

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