REPORT 255 | DR. ROBERT YOUNG: ALL DISEASE IS OUTFECTION NOT INFECTION--VACCINE NANO IS BIOWEAPON!

Ramola D ReportsIn breaking news, Dr. Robert O. Young addresses the call for information from a Dutch pathologist witnessing blood coagulation (and micro-bleed skin discoloration called peticchiae) in high numbers of deceased, post-vaccine, and explains this is the immense harm being caused by the Nano Graphene and Iron Oxide poisoning (now found to be contained in all 4 major vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) which is coagulating red blood cells extremely and causing a crystallizing of the blood cells.Nano Graphene inside the cells is also making people extremely electrically conductive and paramagnetic, while opening them up to remote-access manipulation from wireless/5G radiation by linking them up to cell towers and supercomputing Artificial Intelligence.People presenting at hospitals and emergency rooms with peticchiae (small red spots just under the skin from pathological blood coagulation) are showing symptoms of this extreme blood poisoning and pathological blood coagulation, a specialty of Dr. Young's given his dissertation on the subject and long involvement in studying the blood under optical and electron microscopy.The way to address such symptoms of dire illness post-vaccine, he says, is not to flood the body with oxygen (as many hospitals have been doing) but for patients to seek the care of a knowledgeable doctor or naturopath who is able to guide and prescribe the treatment with what Dr. Young calls COWSE—Chlorophyll, clay, oxygen, oils, salts, water, exercise (described at length in Report 255 here) – flushing out the toxins with chlorine dioxide, hydroxychloroquinone, green juices, alkaline water, baking soda, clay solutions, etc. which will eliminate the poisons while sustaining the blood and the interstitial fluids, and help it restore to its normal state of alkaline coherency and fluidity.Dr. Young has spoken of detox protocols and his own advice for recovering from the poisons and terrible acidic chemical and microwave radiation damages—including serious neurological damages--of this Covid vaccine and all vaccines at length in a new Newsbreak, Newsbreak 136, which will be published directly after this one, please stay tuned.All vaccines are poisons, says Dr. Young, and that certainly seems to be the case, as more and more information is surfacing today pointing to this inescapable conclusion.Quite contrary to the storyline being propagandized by mainstream media, it is not “educated to get vaccinated” but “educated to question what is in vaccines today.” Being pro-vaccine in a blind and submissive way—as the educated class has been taught to do—is turning out to be pro Corporate-Pharma-Storyline, not Pro-Science.To be Pro-Science today, there is no way around it: We have to question vaccines, and we have to unearth the long history of harm that vaccines have caused and continue to cause, to numerous populations.