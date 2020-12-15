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Tweet Series Day 10 (Sept 26, 2020)
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2 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @Kaepernick7. He opened up a lot of people’s eyes to issues that are going on today. Can I ask you a question though? Why would a man who is half African American and was raised by Caucasian parents be so upset with America? I don’t know what is in his heart. All I know is he certainly had no problem taking American’s money when he was a top star in his profession. He used one of our great traditions of pride in our country and used it for his stature. When you see how Americans are being divided, where is he now to say, let’s stay unified. He could have used his platform differently to raise awareness. He had 2 press conferences every week that could have been used to sell a message of hope. Instead he chose to wear pig socks. When it came time to vote, where was he? I think that answers your question right there. He continues to make big money today when all of his blind supports stay blind. Wake up people. Colin will never be a hero. He profits off everyone that follows him instead of taking a stand and sacrificing like a certain boxer that had amazing talent. Someone else that stood up for what they believed in and sacrificed everything was @SineadOConnor. God Bless Sinead O’Connor.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @VinceGoodwill. I went on my Twitter burner account earlier this year and made the same mistake @DrewBrees did. We talked about Colin too fast after it happened this year and we got smashed for it. I am strong enough to handle it. Of course, I just had to deal with people behind a computer; Drew has to deal with 300 lb lineman… That was Vincent’s most Liked Tweet. Vince, I just wanted to let you know that concerning #AuntJemima, you are possibly right and definitely wrong at the same time. Also, the 90-91 #Pistons still suck, Ha Ha…
Note—Play “Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic Flame at Atlanta 1996”
https://youtu.be/80wMMFAcweQ; What a real American hero looks like
Note—Working on a video to Sabotage Collin Kaepernick
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @VinceGoodwill. I went on my Twitter burner account earlier this year and made the same mistake @DrewBrees did. We talked about Colin too fast after it happened this year and we got smashed for it. I am strong enough to handle it. Of course, I just had to deal with people behind a computer; Drew has to deal with 300 lb lineman… That was Vincent’s most Liked Tweet. Vince, I just wanted to let you know that concerning #AuntJemima, you are possibly right and definitely wrong at the same time. Also, the 90-91 #Pistons still suck, Ha Ha…
Note—Play “Muhammad Ali lights the Olympic Flame at Atlanta 1996”
https://youtu.be/80wMMFAcweQ; What a real American hero looks like
Note—Working on a video to Sabotage Collin Kaepernick
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