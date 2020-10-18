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How to save Australia!
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62 views • October 18, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain, takes you on a journey across the political hellscape of Australia, and shows the way out of the quagmire for Oz!
The Truth About Gene Wars: https://youtu.be/W8N3FF_3KvU
Australia has 2 houses in Parliament: the Lower House (House of Representatives) and the Upper House (Senate).
Liberals (Conservative)
Currently the party in power, the Liberals have traditionally been the party of lower taxes, less regulation and more free markets. Very supportive of small to medium business. Cynically seen by some as the party of big business.
National Party (the Nats)
Founded in 1920 and called the country party for many years, the “Nats” have traditionally been the party for rural regional areas. The Nationals form coalitions with the Liberals; under a Liberal prime minister, the deputy PM is the “Nats” leader.
Recently the Nationals support has declined, as many people see them as little more than a lapdog for the Liberals.
The coalition between the Liberals and Nationals is called the Liberal National Party (LNP).
Labor (the left)
Founded in the 1890s, and basically the political arm of the union movement. Although often described as a socialist democratic party, Labor has for many years supported causes like fair conditions for workers, increased wages and ending conscription, amongst others.
Despite a significant fall in union membership in the workforce over the years, at least 3 quarters of Labor politicians are ex union members/leaders, and the party has drifted further left while at the same time embracing identity politics.
The Greens
Starting in 1972 originally on a platform of protecting the environment the Greens are basically the party for “loonies, tree huggers, dole bludgers and any other blight on society you can think of.”
They have a very socialist agenda and are not afraid to show it.
Despite this, support for them has grown, especially as climate change and identity politics have taken centre stage.
For a long time..
The Truth About Gene Wars: https://youtu.be/W8N3FF_3KvU
Australia has 2 houses in Parliament: the Lower House (House of Representatives) and the Upper House (Senate).
Liberals (Conservative)
Currently the party in power, the Liberals have traditionally been the party of lower taxes, less regulation and more free markets. Very supportive of small to medium business. Cynically seen by some as the party of big business.
National Party (the Nats)
Founded in 1920 and called the country party for many years, the “Nats” have traditionally been the party for rural regional areas. The Nationals form coalitions with the Liberals; under a Liberal prime minister, the deputy PM is the “Nats” leader.
Recently the Nationals support has declined, as many people see them as little more than a lapdog for the Liberals.
The coalition between the Liberals and Nationals is called the Liberal National Party (LNP).
Labor (the left)
Founded in the 1890s, and basically the political arm of the union movement. Although often described as a socialist democratic party, Labor has for many years supported causes like fair conditions for workers, increased wages and ending conscription, amongst others.
Despite a significant fall in union membership in the workforce over the years, at least 3 quarters of Labor politicians are ex union members/leaders, and the party has drifted further left while at the same time embracing identity politics.
The Greens
Starting in 1972 originally on a platform of protecting the environment the Greens are basically the party for “loonies, tree huggers, dole bludgers and any other blight on society you can think of.”
They have a very socialist agenda and are not afraid to show it.
Despite this, support for them has grown, especially as climate change and identity politics have taken centre stage.
For a long time..
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