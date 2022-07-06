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THEY'RE BUILDING CAMPS?! - Bill Gates, China & Amazon Want You ENSLAVED To The Great Reset!
World Alternative Media
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22823 views • July 06, 2022

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the takeover of farmland in North Dakota and elsewhere by Bill Gates and China next to airforce bases, all while Amazon buys up mysterious plots of land throughout the country as they push "sustainable food" and take over the grocery market.

Remember, Bill Gates is helping to develop mRNA fruits and vegetables to vaccinate you when you eat while the government is purposely destroying the supply chain to bring in a new world order and a shift of establishment to the BRICS countries, mainly China.

This has been in the play book for a very long time and it is now coming home to roost. What will you do to get prepared?


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World Alternative Media

2022

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healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinechinanwoconspiracysocial creditgatesmandatejabbezosjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19supply chaincovidgreat resetwam
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