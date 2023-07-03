Aleph Tav Body Student Experience Interview Bill Bristow

I was fortunate enough to sit next to Bill Bristow during my week of training at The Aleph Tav Body School taught by Dr. Alphonso Monzo the III.
www.well-beingbydesign.com
Bill is a child of the Most High, Yahweh, the Elohim of
Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and a believer in and follower of Messiah
Yeshua. He is the husband of one. He and Vera have been married for
45-1/2 years. He is the father of two married daughters and the
grandfather, or Grumpy, to one granddaughter and one grandson, with a
second grandson expected in October.
Bill and Vera moved to Surry County, North Carolina in 2020 from
southeast Virginia where they spent most of their marriage. They have
3 horses, 5 dogs, and 3 cats that they have dominion over.
Bill is a retired Navy Captain and a retired Department of Defense
Government Civilian Operations Research Analyst. He now tutors math
part-time at the local community college.
Bill and Vera host a home Torah fellowship as well, to train, mentor,
and encourage others who have chosen to pursue a Torah-based
lifestyle.
If you would like to support my ministry efforts:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez
Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link:
https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup
Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy.
https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...
HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe
To reach Chelle: [email protected]
