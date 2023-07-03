Create New Account
Aleph Tav Body Student Experience Interview Bill Bristow
Heart of the Tribe
I was fortunate enough to sit next to Bill Bristow during my week of training at The Aleph Tav Body School taught by Dr. Alphonso Monzo the III. www.well-beingbydesign.com Bill is a child of the Most High, Yahweh, the Elohim of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and a believer in and follower of Messiah Yeshua. He is the husband of one. He and Vera have been married for 45-1/2 years. He is the father of two married daughters and the grandfather, or Grumpy, to one granddaughter and one grandson, with a second grandson expected in October. Bill and Vera moved to Surry County, North Carolina in 2020 from southeast Virginia where they spent most of their marriage. They have 3 horses, 5 dogs, and 3 cats that they have dominion over. Bill is a retired Navy Captain and a retired Department of Defense Government Civilian Operations Research Analyst. He now tutors math part-time at the local community college. Bill and Vera host a home Torah fellowship as well, to train, mentor, and encourage others who have chosen to pursue a Torah-based lifestyle. If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected]

