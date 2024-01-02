Stew Peters: Are Micro-Parasites the REAL Cause Of Cancer? Scientist SHILLS Censor Life Saving TRUTH

Stew Peters Show





Jan 1, 2024





Dr. Lee Merritt is here to talk about how parasites are the real cause of cancer.

What if everything we’ve been told about cancer is a lie? Dr. Ben Tapper is back with Stew to talk about how Travis Kelce is a puppet of Big Pharma. Founders of news organization The Flame USA Nicole Orozco & Anna Kane are here to talk about the war in the MIddle East and the Zionist endgame.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v44kzlh-live-are-micro-parasites-the-real-cause-of-cancer-scientist-shills-censor-l.html