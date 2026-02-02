Havana Syndrome Exposed: Weapons, AI, and Nano Tech Truths Matt Hazen Jesse Beltran The Agenda Died Suddenly

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
50 views • 1 day ago

In this eye-opening episode of "The Agenda," host Edward and guests Jesse Beltran and Matthew Hazen dive into Havana syndrome, US sonic attacks on Venezuela, AI-integrated weapons, weather manipulation conspiracies, graphene oxide in vaccines, and detox solutions with MasterPeace. Preview the upcoming film "Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens" and uncover the fight for human freedom against advanced tech threats.

Original source Video: https://rumble.com/v74zu9y-havana-syndrome-exposed-weapons-ai-and-nano-tech-truths.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


(2:02) Guest Introductions and Backgrounds

(3:11) US Venezuela Attack Details

(3:44) Smart Munitions and Drones

(4:51) Havana Syndrome Origins Explained

(6:16) Electronic Terrorism Discussion

(7:21) AI-Driven Attacks Worldwide

(9:48) Trump WEF Speech Warning

(11:03) Weather Weapons - James O'Keefe

(13:06) Unnatural Weather Patterns

(32:30) Graphene Oxide in Bodies

(45:38) Died Suddenly 2 Trailer

Get Masterpeace Here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref_code=ftw
Our EMF Protection Products:  To learn more, read the science and testimonials , and save 10% click this link: https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/TENOFF/

 

Guests Websites:

http://MindNexusLive.com

https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref_code=ftw

 

Keywords
havana syndromegraphenematt hazenmasterpeacejesse beltranmindnexus
