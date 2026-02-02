Havana Syndrome Exposed: Weapons, AI, and Nano Tech Truths Matt Hazen Jesse Beltran The Agenda Died Suddenly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this eye-opening episode of "The Agenda," host
Edward and guests Jesse Beltran and Matthew Hazen dive into Havana syndrome, US
sonic attacks on Venezuela, AI-integrated weapons, weather manipulation
conspiracies, graphene oxide in vaccines, and detox solutions with MasterPeace.
Preview the upcoming film "Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens" and uncover
the fight for human freedom against advanced tech threats.
Original source Video: https://rumble.com/v74zu9y-havana-syndrome-exposed-weapons-ai-and-nano-tech-truths.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
(2:02) Guest Introductions and Backgrounds
(3:11) US Venezuela Attack Details
(3:44) Smart Munitions and Drones
(4:51) Havana Syndrome Origins Explained
(6:16) Electronic Terrorism Discussion
(7:21) AI-Driven Attacks Worldwide
(9:48) Trump WEF Speech Warning
(11:03) Weather Weapons - James O'Keefe
(13:06) Unnatural Weather Patterns
(32:30) Graphene Oxide in Bodies
(45:38) Died Suddenly 2 Trailer
