July 30 State of the Planet

I have been silently watching the crescendo. I think I am coming out of my cave to resume warning those who can listen. This video is an overview of the major items worth watching. I will detail the bits over the coming days and weeks as The End Of The World As We Know It (TEOTWAWKI) book approaches its final chapter.

I do want to remind you of the very special treat we have been given. What rapidly approacheth will be epic in the annals of human history.

YOU ARE HERE.

Ringside seat. The great theater. Grab your popcorn.

By the way, a FAST is a powerful tool. You might want to add it to your kit. Only those who are programmed to think "We have to eat every day" can be controlled by the keepers of the food supplies. With this tool you can bide your time, make contingent plans and otherwise retain choices for your world.