John Mearsheimer - "There has been a Major Shift in the Global Balance of Power" - "People All Over the Planet Think That the US Behaves like a Thug"

John Mearsheimer: “There has been a major shift in the global balance of power. Now, we have three great powers on the geopolitical scene. Not just the US, but also Russia and China.

<...>People all over the planet think that the US behaves like a thug.”

This was posted about the video, where it was found.

Professor Mearsheimer is one of the foremost scholars of International Relations in the world. He is from an American school of thought called Realism which largely treats each actor on the international scene as being essentially interchangeable given wealth, population, and capacity to convert both readily into military resources and military power. It therefore largely eschews drawing morality judgements in international politics.

We think this is an excellent frame of reference for studying geopolitics. Professor Mearsheimer, we note, also has a great track record of largely predicting what will happen during this crisis, even predicting this stage of the war back in 2015 - in a video viewed over 29 million times.

Here is that video: Why is Ukraine the West's Fault? Featuring John Mearsheimer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4&ab_channel=TheUniversityofChicago








