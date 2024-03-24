In Greece, a train with American tanks was turned around at the port of Alexandroupolis
▪️The train loaded with American tanks was heading to Bulgaria.
▪️People shouted slogans: “Alexandroupolis is a port of the people, not a stronghold of imperialists,” and on the carriages they wrote in red paint: “Murderers, go home.”
