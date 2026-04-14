Manis-Tusu the Warrior King & the Lie of Egyptian Chronology

It is a shocking fact that the division of Egyptian historical periods into 'dynasties' was actually put together over 500 years AFTER Egypt fell to Assyria, then Persia, the Greeks, Ptolemies and Rome. During the whole of traditional Egyptian civilization the Egyptians themselves did not know of this dynastic classification. But that's not the shocking part. The history of other civilizations was modeled after the falsified Egyptian history. In this presentation we will dismantle the bogus academic anachronisms, the lies, the impossible and falsified histories and reveal the secrets of Manetho, the erudition of Professor Waddell, profound revelation from ancient India, the stunning connections between Sargon I, Naram-Sin, Narmer, Menes and the forgotten civilization bringer, Manis-Tusu the Uniter and show the precise beginning of the First Dynasty of Egypt and it's direct connection to Sumer.





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