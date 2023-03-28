Create New Account
(((They))) Came From Outer Space
Auriga Books
Published 15 hours ago |

(((Pod People))) are a predatory parasitical entities here to take oer the Earth. They say so themselves!


Recorded March 28, 2023


MIKE HARRIS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bmPJOlQZRdD7/


RABBI TEACHES JEWS THEY CAME FROM ANOTHER PLANET !!! FULL LECTURE !!!!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aaqej2lflqNw/


Alien Invasion: Reptilians, Cetaceans, and Frequency Wars on Planet Earth

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/Alien-Invasion-Reptilians,-Cetaceans,-and-Frequency-Wars-on-Planet-Earth:7


Chemtrails in the Sky What They Don't Want You to Find Out (w/ Environmental Lawyer)

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/Chemtrails-in-the-Sky-What-They-Don't-Want-You-to-Find-Out-(w_-environmental-lawyer):e


Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda ~ Part 1

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/Vaccines-and-the-NWO-Depopulation-Agenda---Part-1-(Tina-Foster):8


"Forbidden Secrets of the Illuminati" - Michael Adair on Truth Jihad Radio

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/Forbidden-Secrets-of-the-Illuminati---Truth-Jihad-Radio-Interview-with-Michael-Adair:f


J3ws and Saturn/Satan worship https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/saturn-:7


Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.


Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.")


Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Keywords
alienspiritualityinvasionjudaismjewspiritual battleterra-forming

