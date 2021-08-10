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Barbara Loe Fisher - Human Rights Advocate & Pioneer in Vaccine Risk Awareness
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Barbara Loe Fisher July 28/21 interview - Barbara is the co-founder and president of National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), a U.S. non-profit charity established with parents of DPT vaccine injured children in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths through public education.
NVIC Websites: NVIC.org, Flagship website launched in 1995.
NVICAdvocacy.org, an electronic communications and informed consent advocacy network with information on vaccine-related legislation pending in the U.S..
TheVaccineReaction.org, a journal newspaper established in print in 1995 and launched in 2015 as a digital weekly to promote an "enlightened conversation about vaccination, health and autonomy."
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
NVIC Websites: NVIC.org, Flagship website launched in 1995.
NVICAdvocacy.org, an electronic communications and informed consent advocacy network with information on vaccine-related legislation pending in the U.S..
TheVaccineReaction.org, a journal newspaper established in print in 1995 and launched in 2015 as a digital weekly to promote an "enlightened conversation about vaccination, health and autonomy."
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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