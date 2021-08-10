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Barbara Loe Fisher - Human Rights Advocate & Pioneer in Vaccine Risk Awareness
Vaccine Choice Canada
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Barbara Loe Fisher July 28/21 interview - Barbara is the co-founder and president of National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), a U.S. non-profit charity established with parents of DPT vaccine injured children in 1982 to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths through public education.

NVIC Websites: NVIC.org, Flagship website launched in 1995.
NVICAdvocacy.org, an electronic communications and informed consent advocacy network with information on vaccine-related legislation pending in the U.S..
TheVaccineReaction.org, a journal newspaper established in print in 1995 and launched in 2015 as a digital weekly to promote an "enlightened conversation about vaccination, health and autonomy."

Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates

Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
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activismeducationpandemicinformationvaccine choice canada
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy