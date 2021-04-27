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LOOK: Donald Trump Drops Big Hint about His Social Media Site and How He's CRUSHING Twitter
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190 views • April 27, 2021
Cassandra Fairbanks from The Gateway Pundit reports, President Donald Trump slammed Twitter on Friday’s episode of Hannity, calling the platform “very very boring.” Trump was banned from Twitter and nearly every other major social media platform following the events of January 6.
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