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Who’s Pulling the Trigger?
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20 views • January 24, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance makes fun of the way the Chicago Tribune writes about violent crime -- as if guns congregate in certain neighborhoods and go off by themselves. "If you want to stop something," he asks, "doesn't it make sense to know who's doing it?" Not when it comes to "gun violence," which the Tribune treats like a natural disaster that somehow always strikes in the same parts of town.
First posted on YouTube on July 6, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
First posted on YouTube on July 6, 2016. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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