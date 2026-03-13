Synchronised work of drones and artillery

📍 Kharkov region

🎮 A ZALA reconnaissance drone operator located an AFU stronghold. Position data of the target were transmitted to an Uragan MLRS of the 11th Army Corps.

💥 High-explosive shells hit the identified stronghold.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Daily Briefing for the Morning of March 13, 2026

▪️ The past 24 hours were characterized by new statements from our side about Kiev's attacks on international energy supply routes. It's indicative that the UN is ignoring our resolutions, statements, and the long speeches of our representative. However, given the location of the UN headquarters, it's hard to expect anything else.

▪️ According to official reports, 250 enemy drones were shot down over various regions in a single day, including 80 over Crimea and Sevastopol (https://t.me/dva_majors/89519) during the night, causing damage on the ground. The enemy, in addition to targeting economic and military facilities, is also terrorizing Sochi and the Krasnodar Krai as a whole.

▪️ Due to the increasing attacks by the AFU on the border and civilians, the Bryansk region is becoming similar to the Belgorod region, even according to official reports. In Sevsk, two civilians were injured. The border positions of the Russian Armed Forces and border guards are under constant drone attacks, particularly on fiber-optic cables, and the number of such attacks is increasing every day.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles. Our daily advance is a few hundred meters, which is already considered a result in the current conditions.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a 16-year-old girl in the village of Ivanovskaya Lisitsa received serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. In Grayvoron, Belgorod and Valuyki districts, private homes, transport and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Civilians were injured in Rzhevka, Otradnoe, and Moshon. A civilian was killed in Bessonovka. Panic is spreading online, fueled by the enemy in residential and official civilian chat rooms.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces repelled an enemy counterattack near Volchansk and advanced as a result of counter-attacks. The area of the battles remains the same. Another counter-attack by the AFU was thwarted in Volchansky Khutory. The battles have been going on at the old frontlines for months.

▪️ Kupyansk and the south of the front - no changes. However, this section of the front remains a topic for the enemy's propaganda units.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsky direction, the enemy acknowledges our success in the central part of Bereztochka. Battles continue in the direction of Stepankovka, south-east of Konstantinovka, and in the area of the "Metallurg" dacha plots, according to the enemy's assessments. This section of the front is one of the most challenging for the Russian Armed Forces due to the built-up area and the enemy's counter-attacks.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces continues to advance west and northwest of Gulyapol, with artillery strikes and FPV drones hitting seven groups in the area of Malinovka, Kolomiytsi, and other populated areas. The enemy lost more than a company of manpower, a combat vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, about 15 units of equipment, as well as a warehouse.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, footage of strikes near Prymorsky emerged, negating the previously reported reports to the north. Positional battles are ongoing in the area of Stepnogorsk and Magdalynivka.

▪️ The Kherson region is characterized by mutual strikes across the Dnieper.

The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors