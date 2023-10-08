Create New Account
Pope Francis Calls For US Climate Change Laws. Sunday Shutdown Legislation Nearing. Amos 7 For SDAs
Pope Francis: ‘Irresponsible’ Western Lifestyles Push the World to ‘the Breaking Point’ on Climate. Taking aim at the United States and an “irresponsible lifestyle” with some of the world’s highest carbon emissions per capita, Pope Francis on Wednesday doubled down on his earlier call for urgent action to tackle climate change, while also criticizing a failing global response to the crisis.


Pope Francis urges world leaders to act on climate change as planet nears ‘point of no return’


Pope Francis calls for obligatory global ‘climate change’ policies in new document ‘Laudate Deum’


Pope signals openness to blessings for gay couples, study of women's ordination


