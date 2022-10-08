YOUNG HEARTS Part 24 – 10 days of CARNAGE (100 in 10 days - October 2022)

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The following is a compilation of 100+ news articles from the past 10
days leading up to 7th October 2022, of young people who have either
died suddenly, had serious heart issues or severe adverse complications.
These are only the ones who make the news.
Mirrored - checkur6