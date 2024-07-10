BIG WINS for Liberty: State Laws Push Back vs Feds (CBDC, 2A Privacy, More)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite all the bad things happening all around us - there actually is some GOOD news to report! New state laws going into effect this summer push back on centralized power by rejecting a CBDC, prohibiting a new scheme to track firearm purchases, support sound money, raw milk - and more. Don’t miss this update on the latest news from the Nullification Movement!
Path to Liberty: July 10, 2024