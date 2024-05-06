#167-Mike Allers Jr.-Candidate for the House of Delegates-WV 99th Delegate District
Richard and Mike Allers Jr. discuss education, vaccination choice, solar farms, abortion, family culture and more.
Keywords
wv house of delegatessolar farms2024 republican primary jefferson county wvmike allers jr
