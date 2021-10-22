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YOU NEED TO SEE THIS! ... Right now!!! (Links in description)
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503 views • October 22, 2021
Is this really about Salmonella? Or is this about something much more important?...
Check the links below and make up your own mind...
https://lifehacker.com/throw-your-onions-in-the-trash-cdc-says-1847907564
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/foods/onions#:~:text=1%20Anthocyanins.%20Only%20found%20in%20red%20or%20purple,compounds%20and%20antioxidants%2C%20especially%20quercetin%20and%20sulfur-containing%20compounds.
https://www.sommerwhitemd.com/eat-these-foods-to-increase-glutathione/#:~:text=Allium%20vegetables%2C%20including%20garlic%2C%20shallots%2C%20and%20onions%20are,choy%2C%20and%20Brussels%20sprouts%20are%20popular%20cruciferous%20vegetables.
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/salmonella-food.html
Quercetin is key
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33034398/
Check the links below and make up your own mind...
https://lifehacker.com/throw-your-onions-in-the-trash-cdc-says-1847907564
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/foods/onions#:~:text=1%20Anthocyanins.%20Only%20found%20in%20red%20or%20purple,compounds%20and%20antioxidants%2C%20especially%20quercetin%20and%20sulfur-containing%20compounds.
https://www.sommerwhitemd.com/eat-these-foods-to-increase-glutathione/#:~:text=Allium%20vegetables%2C%20including%20garlic%2C%20shallots%2C%20and%20onions%20are,choy%2C%20and%20Brussels%20sprouts%20are%20popular%20cruciferous%20vegetables.
https://patents.google.com/patent/CN112220919A/en
https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/communication/salmonella-food.html
Quercetin is key
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33034398/
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